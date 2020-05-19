PPP leader says PTI govt has failed to deliver

PESHAWAR: A senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rahimdad Khan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has failed to deliver.

Talking to this scribe here on Monday, Rahimdad Khan, who has also remained provincial president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter in the past, said the government could neither provide basic facilities to doctors in hospitals, nor wheat to flourmills.

He said senior doctors in Lady Reading Hospital had resigned to protest the lack of required facilities and flourmills owners have announced to close down the mills because they were not being supplied with wheat.

The PPP leader said the federal government, instead of performing its duty, was trying to snatch rights and powers from the provinces which had been granted to the federating unites after the 18th Amendment.

He said the PTI government was trying to deprive the provinces of rights and attempting to amend the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and its structure.

Referring to the recent statement by Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan that the present parliament has no performance, the PPP leader said the rulers were now trying to convene a joint parliamentary session, pass the forthcoming budget, trying to run away and hand over the power to someone else.

The PPP leader appealed to people to take care of themselves against coronavirus pandemic, follow precautionary measures and not expect anything practical and positive from the government.

He asked the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary movement outside to save them and the family members from the coronavirus pandemic.