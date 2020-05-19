Foreign spirits

The much awaited blueprint of the proposed Civil Services Reforms document has been unveiled at a time when it has also been reported to the Supreme Court of Pakistan that 22,380 civil servants ranging from Grade 10 to 22 have taken the oath of loyalty of foreign states and are enjoying nationalities of America, Canada,UK, Australia, New Zealand and other European countries. What was the role of the Civil Service Commission of Pakistan and Cabinet Division under whose very nose this has been happening for the last two decades?

What can such people contribute to the welfare of state and society if they are physically in Pakistan but their souls and spirits hover in foreign countries where they have built their financial interests with future plans. Hopefully the SC decision will write a new script to clean up the stables of this most significant state organ.

Zafar Iqbal

Lahore