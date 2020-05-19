Tatla murder case challan sent back to police

LAHORE:The prosecution branch on Monday sent back to police challan of Shahbaz Tatla murder case while directing police to clear objections raised by the branch.

It is learnt that the prosecution branch has asked the police to attach all footage of Mufakhar Adeel and Shahbaz Tatla, including CCTV footage of February 7 from Kalma Chowk. The prosecution said it was a case of forensic nature as the body of the victim had been disposed of by the accused. The prosecution directed police to make a forensically strong case.

Earlier on May 9, police had submitted challan to prosecution branch against Senior Superintendent of Police Mufakhar Adeel and co-accused Assad Bhatti, both accused of killing former Assistant Attorney General Shahbaz Tatla. The police claimed that Mufakhar murdered the former law officer in the name of honour as it was alleged that Shahbaz had developed illicit relations with the wife of the police officer. The accused planned murder of Tatla with the connivance of their mutual friend Asad Bhatti. Police claimed that the SSP confessed to have arranged a drum and acid from a local market and murdered Tatla in a house located in Faisal Town which he had taken on rent for the purpose.

Mufakhar called his friend to the house, strangled him and burnt his body in acid drum. Later, the accused dumped the remains of the deceased in a drain. Police had said that the accused made different statements about disposing of the remains of the body as sometimes he said that he had dumped the remains in a drain in the Township area and sometimes he said that he dumped the remains in Rohi Drain.

inspected: DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed paid surprise visits to different mosques of Model Town and Cant Divisions to review implementation of Coronavirus SOPs during prayers and security arrangements.