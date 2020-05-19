Pak volleyball teams receive cash awards

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Monday handed cash awards to Pakistan volleyball teams, both indoor and beach, for lifting medals at the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal last year.

Pakistan had claimed silver medal in indoor volleyball and had picked bronze in beach. In a brief function in Islamabad, the federal minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza distributed cheques.

Players who received cheques include Aimal Khan (captain), Mubasshir Raza, Nasir Ali, Naveed M. Kashif, Abdul Zaheer, Hamid Yazman, Haider Farooq, Murad Jehan, Fahad Raza, Abdullah, Muhammad Idrees, Usman Faryad Ali, Muhammad Usman, Hassan Mazhar Hussain, Muhammad Waseem (beach captain), Afaq Khan, Zarnab Khan and Muhammad Razzaq.

The players received Rs 250,000 each. Dr Fehmida Mirza appreciated the performance of Pakistan volleyball team and pledged the discipline will be supported the same way in the future.