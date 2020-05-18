Tiger Force brimming with public service spirit, Usman Buzdar tells SAPM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar here Sunday in which he gave a briefing about Tiger Force in Punjab.

The chief minister while expressing his views on this occasion remarked that members of Tiger Force were volunteers of Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to extend their services and assistance to the masses.

Usman Buzdar commended that youths were vigorously participating in their pursuits for delivering public service and members of Tiger Force were brimming with the public service spirit. These youth members would set a new example by helping their affected brethren, he added.

The chief minister emphasised that youth was our precious asset and Punjab would take the lead with regard to Tiger Force. Usman Dar apprised the chief minister that 700,000 youths in Punjab were being registered in the Tiger Force while 64,000 youths were also being assigned various responsibilities.