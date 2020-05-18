close
Mon May 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2020

Growers demand Sindh govt to provide subsidy on fertilizers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2020

SUKKUR: The growers have demanded the Sindh government to provide subsidy on the rates of fertilizers to overcome the prevailing crisis situation. Reports said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved agriculture subsidy of Rs37 billion for fertilizers. Meanwhile, some of the local growers, including Altaf Hussain Phulpoto, Shahid Hussain and others, said the government has provided Rs925 subsidy on 50kg bag of DAP fertilizer and Rs242 on urea bag. The local growers claimed that the dealers were not selling fertilizers on government’s subsidised rates as DAP was sold for Rs3,300 per bag, while urea Rs1,700. The growers said the dealers had refused to provide subsidy on fertilizers announced by the Sindh government. The growers said they were already suffering severe financial losses due to lockdown amid Covid-19 outbreak as well as locust swarm attack on their standing crops. They said there was a dealers’ monopoly and it was the responsibility of the government and concerned authorities to assure the provision of fertilizers to the growers on subsidised rates.

Latest News

More From Pakistan