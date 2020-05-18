Cable operator gunned down

Samanabad police registered a case against a man and his accomplices for killing a cable operator a day back. Victim Yasar was sitting along with his brother and brother-in-law in his office when accused Abdul Rehman along with his armed accomplices came there. He threatened the victim of dire consequences and warned that he would not allow him to operate the cable network in the area. Meanwhile, he whipped out his pistol and fired shots and wounded Yasar. The accused fled while the victim was removed to hospital where he died. Police registered the case on the complaint of the victim’s brother.