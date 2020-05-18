CM Punjab takes notice of child’s murder

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took strict notice of a child’s murder incident in Nawab Town and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore.

The chief minister ordered immediate arrest of the accused involved in the child murder incident. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with family members of the victim. He directed that family members of the child be provided with justice.