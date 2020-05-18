close
Mon May 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 18, 2020

CM Punjab takes notice of child’s murder

Lahore

A
APP
May 18, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took strict notice of a child’s murder incident in Nawab Town and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore.

The chief minister ordered immediate arrest of the accused involved in the child murder incident. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with family members of the victim. He directed that family members of the child be provided with justice.

Latest News

More From Lahore