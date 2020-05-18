No let-up in overcharging on perishable items

LAHORE:No relief to the general public from overcharging and escalating prices of fruits and vegetables as the “visits” of the provincial minister for industries and trade at the end of the holy month of Ramazan seems to be futile.

The government remained in slumber the whole month of Ramazan leaving the public at the mercy of the sellers and middleman mafia which minted money in the fasting month. The district administration kept itself busy in covid-19 related management activities while the price control remained ignored.

The government authorities remained unable to get advantage of the covid-19 as the exports of the perishable were also on standstill due to logistic issues. This increased the supplies in the domestic market. However, the benefit of increased supplies did not pass on to the general public and not reflect on the consumer price which is always higher than the official rates. Rather, relatively much overcharging witnessed on the all perishable items due to covid-19 in the absence of any checks and balances from the district management.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade increased by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 66 per kg, and potato B-grade fixed at Rs58 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, potato stored fixed at Rs48 to 52 per kg, and it sold at Rs60 to 65 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was unchanged at Rs35 to 37 per kg, B-grade at Rs32 to 34 per kg, and C-grade at Rs28 to 30 per kg, B and C-grade mixed sold at Rs35 per kg, while mixed sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs4 per kg, reached Rs21 to 23 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, B-grade at Rs19 to 21 per kg and C-grade at Rs17 to 19 per kg, mixed sold at Rs25 per kg.

The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg, garlic Chinese was sold at Rs400 per kg. Ginger Chinese price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs310 per kg, not sold, ginger Thai fixed at Rs200 to 210, sold at Rs320 per kg.

Brinjal price was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 30 per kg. Cucumber farm was unchanged at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 30 per kg, cucumber local was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd local was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Spinach was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg.

Both Zucchini long and round was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg, and zucchini local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. No price of the lemon was issued while lemon local was sold at Rs320 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and cabbage was fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Pumpkin was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Ladyfinger was unchanged at Rs70 to 72 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Luffa was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Arum was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 95 per kg, not sold.

Green chilli price A-grade was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, B-grade at Rs30 to 32 per kg, while mixed sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum price was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. The price of pea was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, not sold.

Carrot Chinese was increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs35 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Methi was unchanged at Rs50 to 52 per kg not sold. Turnip was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Beetroot was fixed at Rs30 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs145 to 230 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150 to 220 per kg, and A-grade was sold at Rs300 to 400 per kg.

The price of banana A-category fixed at Rs160 to 170 per dozen, not available, and B-category gained by Rs35 per dozen, fixed at Rs135 to 140 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 180 per dozen, and C-category was gained by Rs25 per dozen, fixed at Rs85 to 90 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Guava A-grade was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs180 to 185 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, while B-grade was sold at Rs200 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs20 to 22 per piece, not sold. Strawberry A-grade was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, not available; B-grade was fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Cheku (Sapodilla) was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, not sold.

Dates Iranian was fixed at Rs240 to 250 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Lokat was fixed at Rs95 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 160 per kg. Melon was fixed at Rs40 to 60 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 25 per kg. Phalsa was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Peach was fixed at Rs130 to 225 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 250 per kg. Mangoes were fixed at Rs85 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 180 per kg.