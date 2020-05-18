Two ‘robbers’ killed, another arrested in police encounter

Two suspected criminals were killed on Sunday and another arrested in an injured state during an alleged encounter with the police near Power House Chowrangi in District Central.

According to police, a group of armed men riding motorcycles were mugging people on a street during the Sehri timings when a police party of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station came and signalled them to stop.

The suspects, however, opened fire on the cops and tried to flee the scene, police said, adding that the cops chased them till they reached near Power House Chowrangi within the limits of the Bilal Colony police station where the Bilal Colony police also joined the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police and an exchange of fire took place, in which two of the suspects were killed and another was arrested in an injured state.

Police said they were informed about the suspects by a man, Sahil, whom they had robbed. The complainant also reportedly accompanied the police to identify the suspects.

Police said the injured suspect had been identified as Azan and according to him, his companions killed in the police encounter were Bali and Raju, residents of Surjani Town. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Policeman arrested

A police officer along with his companion was arrested during a raid on Saturday in the Khokhrapar area of Karachi. According to the Khokhrapar police, they arrested sub-inspector (SI) Rizwan and an informer, Bahadur, on a complaint submitted by a motorcycle mechanic, Jamil Siddiqui.

The complainant had told police that he was a resident of the same area and was at his shop on May 12 when some policemen on a police mobile van came and took him away with them.

Siddiqui said he knew one of the persons who abducted him was Bahadur who was in plainclothes while SI Rizwan was in police uniform. The complainant maintained that there were three more persons with them, one of whom was in plainclothes and the other two in police uniform.

He alleged that they took him to an isolated place, apparently a police lock-up, while covering his face with cloth, continued to torture him for two days and released him after getting Rs5,000 from his family.

The Khokhrapar police said the police took action on the complaint and arrested Bahadur and SI Rizwan, who has been posted to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell of the Karachi police. Police said Bahadur has a criminal record and he has also been arrested in the past. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.