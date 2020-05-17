PTI cries more, does no work

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Ali Shah on Saturday said the difference between the Sindh government and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was of awareness and ignorance adding that the latter cried more but did no substantial work.

Addressing a press conference at the PPP media office here, Nasir Ali Shah said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was ready to go to any length on the issue of 18th Amendment to the constitution be it the courts or the streets.

“The federal government and the PTI start talking about NFC and 18th Amendment just to hide their failures and they have to fully implement the NFC and 18th Amendment first before we talk about on the issue of 18th Amendment. We are ready to go to courts and the streets,” he said.

Nasir said Sindh and Balochistan both had reservations about allowing the transport to start.

“If Imran Khan decides to open transport then he should come out and say so but he does not want to take responsibility. Similar is the case of opening businesses and shops but Imran Khan is continuously shying away from leading the country,” he alleged. He said criticism and bad-mouthing was started during the session of National Assembly by the foreign minister when he was asked first to deliver his speech on Covid-19 so its response had to come from opposition.

He accused the prime minister and the federal government of spreading confusion about the lockdown amid Covid-19.

He said when the government witnessed that the entire world and media was appreciating the measures taken by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah under the guidance of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the prime minister and his cabinet as well as PTI members went berserk and started abusing the Sindh government and the PPP.

“The only crime of Sindh government and PPP was that they took appropriate measures to contain Covid-19 in time,” he said.

Syed Nasir Ali Shah said had Pakistan imposed a very strict lockdown for about two weeks as Sindh had suggested instead of giving confused signals to the people, then the country would have been in a way better situation to deal with this pandemic.

He said the difference between PPP and PTI is of awareness and ignorance.

“After Sindh, every other province and federation imposed lockdown within days but the PTI only criticized Sindh for the lockdown,” he said.

Similarly, he said different areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and Punjab were sealed but only Sindh was criticized for sealing a few UCs in Karachi.

Regarding allowing the tiger force to function in Sindh, Syed Nasir Shah said Sindh would facilitate the Tiger Force despite objection to the name.

He said when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Pakistan, Sindh had a capacity of conducting only 80 tests per day, which had increased to 6,000 tests per day. He said Sindh had 12,000 beds and the capacity will soon be increased to 20,000 beds.

“Sindh has 280 ventilators and 200 more are on the way,” he said. He also said not a single ventilator had been provided by the federal government yet.