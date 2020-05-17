People ready to enjoy 10 Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday notified public holidays for Eidul Fitr from May 22 to 27 (Friday to Wednesday).

It is expected that the civil servants will avail themselves of two more off days on Thursday and Friday spanning the holidays over 10 days with coming weekend.

All businesses, public places, community markets and shops etc. would remain closed during the holidays, a Ministry of Interior notification said.

Only essential items'' shops and medical services/medical stores as already notified would remain open.