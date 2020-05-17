Three traffic wardens suspended

Rawalpindi : City Police Officer (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis taking notice of maltreatment of traffic wardens with motorcyclists suspend three traffic wardens here on Saturday.

In the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station, traffic wardens intercepted three motorcyclists for riding bikes rashly and carelessly, in the meanwhile, the motorcyclists scuffled with traffic wardens and resisted the traffic police officials.

Later police registered cases against the motorcyclists including Syed Faisal, Syed Saeed, Syed Junaid and their aides for resisting traffic wardens.

During preliminary investigations, all three motorcyclists alleged traffic wardens for torturing them as their pictures with police torture also got viral on social media.

Following the viral pictures of motorcyclists, CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis took notice and announced to suspend three traffic wardens including Syed Arsalan, Mudassar Shah and Syed Shamraiz to ensure transparent investigation in this issue.

CPO Rawalpindi also assigned SSP investigation to probe the incident with all perspectives.

New Town Police stated that after medical reports of traffic wardens and motorcyclists, further investigations will be made.

The motorcyclists stated that traffic wardens misuse powers and resorted to torturing them after stopping them instead of asking for licenses and documents of motorcycles.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that Rawalpindi Traffic Police has been playing very effective role in making crackdown against wheelies at Murree Road during Ramazan.

Making resistance with duty officers is a crime; however traffic wardens and other police officers should demonstrate discipline and tolerance while performing duties, he added.