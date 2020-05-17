Bae takes 4-shot lead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
YANGJU, South Korea: Bae Seon-woo shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a four-stroke lead after the second round of the KLPGA Championship. Heo Da-been (66) and Kim Char-young2 (69) were four shots behind Bae’s 12-under 132 overall at the Lakewood Country Club. The Korean women’s tournament joins baseball and soccer as sports back up and running again in South Korea. Third-ranked Park Sung-hyun (77) missed the cut at 150. No. 6 Kim Sei-young (68) reached the third round. Defending champion Choi Hye-jin also made the cut after a 73.