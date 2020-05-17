PTI’s governance questioned

LAHORE : Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad in a statement on social networking site Twitter has expressed reservations over the governance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Though there is a talk of fees being reduced but students’ concern has still not ended, Jawad Ahmad said, adding Pakistani students are worried now that their parents are losing their jobs due to the corona pandemic after which their income is declining but the government is not ready to pay attention to this serious issue.

He said the recent National Assembly session was more of a comedy show wherein the members were hurling accusations on each other. People are eager to know how much money of the public tax payers was spent on this meeting.

The Barabri Party Pakistan chairman said that in the session, the leader of opposition got exemption on medical certificate and Imran Khan also did not attend the session following in the footsteps of the previous prime ministers which means that the leaders of both parties are neither real spokespersons of public rights nor they act in public interests while they keep on fulfilling their own personal agendas.