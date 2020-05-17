Stray kite string injures couple on Ravi Road

LAHORE : A couple was injured by a stray kite string in the Ravi Road area on Saturday.

The injured have been identified as Shahzeb and his wife. Shahzeb along with his wife was on his way back home on a bike when a stray kite string cut his throat. His wife also suffered injuries. They were admitted to a local hospital.

arrested: Lahore police checked 233,000 persons at pickets and issued warnings to 222,389 against their unnecessary movement during the last 54 days.

More than 4,456 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were arrested and then released. As many as 210,819 vehicles, including 118,937 motorcycles, 29,846 auto-rickshaws, 6,262 taxis, 44,599 cars and 11,175 bigger vehicles, were stopped at police pickets and the vehicles owners/drivers were issued warnings on their unnecessary movement. Around 8,092 vehicles were impounded in different police stations on various violations.

Eid package for martyred cops’ families: The inspector general of police Punjab announced special packages for the families of martyred cops. He directed all the regional and district police heads to ensure delivery of Eid gifts and ration to the homes of all martyrs till May 20. He said RPOs and DPOs should personally go to the homes of martyrs for sharing the happiness of Eid with their families and also express solidarity with them by paying homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Each Eid gift consists of Rs 5,000 in cash and ration.

Chalan against Sadar handed over to prosecution dept

Islampurra police on Saturday handed over a challan to the Prosecution Department against Captain (r) Safdar, an accused of hate speech. According to the case, PML-N leader Safdar is accused of recording a video statement in which he instigated people against the government and called them to topple the government through agitation. The statement was released on the social media. Islampura police had registered case against him on October 13, 2018 and had arrested him on his return to Lahore from Bhera.