LCWU to give Eid bonus to class-IV staff

The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) administration has approved Eidi (Eid bonus) for the university’s employees.

On the instructions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, the administration approved the provision of Eidi to all class-IV employees of LCWU’s main campus in Lahore and the university’s Jhang campus.

Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said the university decided to offer Eidi to its class-IV employees, including security guards, drivers, peons, due to the prevailing situation. She added Eidi would be distributed among around 500 employees of the university. The university would transfer salaries to all staff on May 18.