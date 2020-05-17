Cop among three held for ‘abducting and killing man’

A policeman and his two brothers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the abduction-cum-killing of a young man whose body was found in the Malir River.

A few hours after the registration of the FIR, the police found the abducted person’s body in the Malir River on Friday. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the suspects had admitted to committing the crime and stated that the victim was involved with their sister upon which, they kidnapped and killed him.