Islamic Solidarity Games postponed

LAHORE: The Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) has decided to postpone the Islamic Solidarity Games over coronavirus fears. The games were supposed to be held next month in the Turkish city of Konya.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the ISSF Board held under the chairmanship of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki AlFaisal through video conference, said Khalid Mahmood , Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said the postponement was made due to negative impacts of Covid-19 pandemic and based on the International Olympic Committee decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021 which will coincide with the dates of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

He said the ISSF supervision and coordination commission would communicate with the organising committee to set the new dates of the game taking into account world sporting events calendar. “Pakistan Olympic Association will update all its stakeholders soon as the new dates are announced by the ISSF,” he added.