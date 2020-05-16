Toshakhana case: NAB court summons Nawaz, Zardari, Gilani

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court, Islamabad on Friday summoned former president Asif Zardari, former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gilani and on May 29 in the Toshakhana case.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor said that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif got cars from Yusuf Raza Gilani through illegal way. He told the court that Zardari had paid only 15 percent of the total cost of the cars through fake accounts. He also received cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE as president and used them himself instead of depositing them in the treasury.

He further told that Abdul Ghani Majeed paid for the vehicles through fake accounts whereas Anwar Majeed made more than Rs20 million illegal transactions using Ansari Sugar Mills accounts.

NAB prosecutor said that Nawaz Sharif was not holding any public office in 2008 but was given a vehicle without any justification. According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the former leaders have been charged with corruption under sub-sections 2, 4, 7 and 12 of Section 9 (A) of the NAB Ordinance.

According to Toshakhana (gift depository) gift from any country to head of the state remain the property of the government unless sold at an open auction. Rules allow officials to retain gifts with a market value of less than Rs10,000 without paying anything. NAB court has summoned accused to appear before the court and adjourned the hearing till May 29.