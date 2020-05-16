Shahid Afridi distributes relief packages among martyred cops’ families

SUKKUR: Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shahid Khan Afridi, along with SSP Larkana Masood Ahmed Bangash, has distributed relief packages among 200 families of the martyred police personnel.

The Larkana Police also hosted an Iftar for the families of the martyred colleagues, and talking to those families, Shahid Afridi said his foundation has full respect for the martyred cops who laid down their lives while defending people against criminals. He said the Sindh Police were doing an appreciable job during the disastrous days, saying the corona is also a disaster. Afridi said the police were enforcing lockdown and maintaining law and order situation throughout the city as well as the province, saying during enforcing lockdown many of them have become victims of the coronavirus. He appealed to the residents of city and others to follow the SOPs of social distance to prevent the Covid-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, SSP Larkana Masood Bangash said the police needed recognition and support from the people.