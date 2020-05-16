Governor Sarwar asks opposition to give suggestions to protect people from coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has asked the opposition political parties to present suggestions to protect people of the county from the dreadful coronavirus, and stressed they must refrain from indulging in petty politics.

He said the coronavirus pandemic was not an issue in Pakistan but around the globe. “Those, not taking coronavirus seriously, are not only playing with the lives of people but of themselves,” he observed. He stressed that the people must observe all laid down SOPs to save themselves and other people. He also called upon the philanthropists to continue serving the poor people in these hard times.

He stated this during a meeting with Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmad, Allah Wale Trust Chief Shahid Lone, Mazhar Jillani, PTI leader Inaam-ul-Haq and others at Governor’s House on Friday. The Punjab governor said that coronavirus was not only affecting healthcare system but causing immense problems in others sectors as well.