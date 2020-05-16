Governor Sarwar seeks Opp suggestions to protect people from virus

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has asked the opposition political parties to present suggestions to protect people of the county from the dreadful coronavirus, and stressed they must refrain from indulging in petty politics.

He said the coronavirus pandemic was not an issue in Pakistan but around the globe. “Those, not taking coronavirus seriously, are not only playing with the lives of people but of themselves,” he observed. He stressed that the people must observe all laid down SOPs to save themselves and other people. He also called upon the philanthropists to continue serving the poor people in these hard times.

He stated this during a meeting with Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmad, Allah Wale Trust Chief Shahid Lone, Mazhar Jillani, PTI leader Inaam-ul-Haq and others at Governor’s House on Friday.

The Punjab governor said that coronavirus was not only affecting healthcare system but causing immense problems in others sectors as well and added that the federal and Punjab governments were taking all possible measures to combat the problems. He lamented that the opposition was busy in petty politics and point-scoring since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic in the country instead of coming up with suggestions to fight the dreadful disease. He said the opposition had no reason to indulge in politics during these testing times being faced by the whole nation. Chaudhry Sarwar said that the government was also providing financial assistance to the poor families whose bread-winners lost their jobs during the ongoing crisis. He said that he in collaboration with the Punjab Development Network had so far provided ration to over 570,000 poor families and this exercise was in in full swing with an objective that no one should sleep hungry.

He also lauded Sara Ahmad’s performance as chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, and said that children were Pakistan’s future and they must be trained and educated in best manner.

UN rep: United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis called on Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar here.

The prevailing situation in the wake of coronavirus was discussed during the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, the governor said the government has taken all possible measures and will take more strict measures for the lockdown.

He informed the UN representative that six hundred thousand ration bag have been delivered to the needy and deprived segments of society. He also lauded the role of philanthropists who came forward in this hour of need and helped others. The governor said that 36 telemedicine centres are providing services to the people.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harnies praised the establishment of telemedicines for the masses.

He said establishing telemedicine centres for women and for mental health is a good step towards mental wellbeing. Julien Harnies also stressed for maintaining social distancing in the pandemic.