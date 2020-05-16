Training programme launched for frontline health workers

Islamabad : The ‘We Care’ national training campaign targeting over 100,000 frontline health workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and support staff from all over Pakistan, was inaugurated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here on Friday.

“A standardised national curriculum has been developed for this training and top medical universities all across Pakistan (one in each province) has been selected to deliver training in their respective areas,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza stated at the inaugural ceremony.

Designed by the Ministry of National Health Services, in collaboration with WHO, UNICEF and ICRC, the campaign aims to provide adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health workers, orienting them on usage of various PPE items as per international standards, and creating an overall psycho-social environment of care and support.

Dr Zafar said, steady and adequate direct supplies of PPEs is a key component of the campaign which is being handled by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). He shared that the campaign was shared with provincial and area health ministers, has been launched with consensus, and will complement ongoing efforts of the provinces and development partners.

“The training has been designed to explain the standard usage and role of PPE to health care workers so that they can protect themselves in the contagious Covid-19 environment. They should consider it a personal responsibility to wear proper PPE according to the risk in the environment they are working in,” the SAPM said. A documentary on proper usage of PPE was also played on the occasion.

‘We care’ also aims to sensitize the public, including patients and visitors at healthcare facilities, to support frontline healthcare workers by following preventive behaviours to not only reduce the risk of infection to themselves but also reduce the work burden on and health risks for health providers.

WHO Representative Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala, Vice Chancellor of SZABMU Prof. Dr. Tanwir Khaliq, Vice Chancellor of Health Services Academy Dr. Assad Hafeez, Vice Chancellor of KMU-Peshawar Dr. Arshad Javaid, Vice Chancellor of FJMU Prof Dr. Aamir Zaman Khan, Director IPH-Quetta Prof. Dr. A Q Sikander Riaz, Dean of AKU Prof. Dr. Adil Haider, and experts from the health fraternity were also present on the occasion.