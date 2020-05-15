Youm-e-Ali (RA) standoff: Govt says talks successful, no processions

LAHORE: Despite minor skirmishes between police and the mourners, the Lahore police, along with Punjab Rangers, ensured a ban on processions of Youm-e-Ali (RA) till filing of the report Thursday night.

In the day, a large number of mourners, defying the ban, tried to bring out processions from Mochi Gate and Imamia Colony. However, a heavy contingent of police, Anti-Riots Force and Punjab Rangers reached the spot and tackled the situation. A senior police officer said the law enforcers would ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the government. He added that Mochi Gate area had completely been sealed in collaboration with Rangers.

The main gate of Mubarak Haveli, the complex for starting the main procession, was also locked. Police erected barbed wires around the Haveli. A charged group of ladies thronged the Haveli for ‘Ziarat’. Police and Rangers allowed them to enter the Haveli to avoid any untoward incident. Police had also set up pickets at 12 gates of Walled City to stop influx of mourners.

Meanwhile, the mourners gathered in Imamia Colony in large numbers and tried to take out a procession. However, the police held dialogue with their leaders and sealed the colony. The streets of the colony were also closed with tents. Police appealed to the residents to stay at their homes. The police also parked containers at the main routes of the processions.

The Anti-Riots Force, cops of Lahore police and Rangers were also deployed in Johar Town, Thokar, Model Town, Shadman and Shahdara to contain the gatherings for processions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner ADC(R) told The News that negotiations of the district government with the community leaders were successful. He claimed that the community leaders had agreed not to hold processions. However, they were allowed to hold Majalis inside the buildings by adopting certain SOPs for maintaining social distancing. He hoped the community leaders would cooperate for maintaining the government writ in the larger national interest.

On the other hand, sources said the charged mourners would take out the main processions to complete the route as per tradition, but with minimum number of people.

Earlier, tension prevailed in the Walled City Thursday night.

The initial round of negotiations between the district administration and the mourners representatives reached no conclusion, The mourners asked the administration to allow them to take out a symbolic procession with 200 participants. Those who participated in negotiations with the provincial and district administration were led Kazim Raza Naqvi, Mushtaq Hussain Jafri, Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Jafar Hussain Shah, Agha Shah Hussain and others. They assured the administration to follow the SOPs, but the officials made it clear that the fast spreading virus had warranted tough measures under which other religious gatherings had already been banned.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government announced a ban on Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions in the province in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a notification issued by the home department, the government has allowed the holding of majalis in Imam Bargahs and houses on the basis that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government are strictly observed.