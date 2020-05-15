Surge in number of dialysis, cancer patients catching Covid-19 at SIUT

KARACHI: A recent data from the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation has revealed a surge in the number of dialysis, transplant and cancer patients catching the coronavirus infection.

Due to the spread of the virus in the community last week, 55 additional patients of dialysis, transplant and cancer have been admitted to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), overwhelming the capacity of the health facility. These patients are immuno-suppressed and contract infections readily and frequently and need to be protected vigorously; an example in hand is COVID-19, an official at the SIUT said in a statement on Thursday.

The SIUT treats over 16,000 patients whose immunity is compromised because of the disease or its treatment. This include over 6,000 registered dialysis patients who come twice or thrice a week for free dialysis. To date, 41 dialysis patients are under treatment for COVID-19 and at least two patients are being diagnosed with the virus daily. Besides, the SIUT also has 5,000 renal transplant recipients on a regular life-time follow-up, who are also immunocompromised. Around 20 to 22 transplant patients are infected with COVID-19 who are getting vigorous treatment, including high regimen immunosuppression.

The institute invests two billion rupees annually to care for dialysis and transplant patients, as all treatment is free. The SIUT also has more than 5,000 cancer patients availing anti-cancer treatment facilities who can have severe complications needing intensive and prolonged treatment. It is providing urgent treatment for this special group of patients of dialysis, transplant and cancer, which requires prolonged intensive care.

Till last week, there were only four centres, public and private, which were not sufficient to treat the large burden of COVID patients but now 10 centres (public and private) have been established along with ventilator support in Karachi. This will help the SIUT to concentrate on this select group of coronavirus patients with dialysis, post-transplant and cancer more effectively requiring specialised treatment.