Only federal government carrying out development projects in Karachi: PTI MNA

The federal government through funds given to the MNAs has been playing its role in the development of Karachi and completing the development projects that were stalled for the past several years, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Aftab Siddiqui on Thursday.

Siddiqui, a member of the National Assembly, was speaking while inaugurating the construction work of a road with the MNA funds in Lines Area, which falls in his constituency.

PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, MNA Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain, PTI leaders Imran Siddiqui, Tauqeer Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.

Siddiqui said the federal government had started the development work in the city by releasing huge funds to the MNAs. “Through the federal government’s funds, sewerage and other schemes are being carried out in NA-247,” he said.

“A major problem in the city is the delay in the completion of development projects due to the incompetence of the Sindh government. We demand of the Sindh government to complete the incomplete projects as soon as possible,” he said.

He said Karachi was not being given its due share of water. “The mayor should be given powers so that he could do whatever he wants,” he said.

MPA Zaman said all the promises made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to Karachi were being fulfilled. “The Pakistan People’s Party’s provincial government has ruined Karachi. It is not even able to deliver in the rural Sindh,” he said.

He claimed that all the development work in Karachi was being done by the federal government at present. A major water crisis was going on in the city and the OPDs were closed in hospitals, he added. “Where will patients go for treatment? Maternity wards are also closed,” he said.

The MAN said that around 750 billion rupees had been spent on the health sector in the past 12 years in Sindh, but “even the anti-rabies vaccine is not available in Larkana and other state-run hospitals in the province”.

“We will ask the chief minister and the health minister about the health system and funds,” he said.

MNA Hussain said Prime Minister “Imran Khan's soldiers can be seen not only on TV but also working on the road”.

He said the provincial government had failed to contain “the coronavirus with its second wave coming to the province”.

Later, Siddiqui and Zaman distributed rations in the Orangi Town No 14 area. On the occasion, Zaman said the people of Orangi Town had voted for PTI in large numbers.

“Efforts are being made to address their issues on a priority basis. The biggest problem here is the provision of water which we will solve soon,” promised Zaman.

Vowing to resolve the issue of the Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) to the Bihari community living in the city, Siddiqui said his government had been planning to resolve the issue on a permanent basis.

“To solve their problems, NADRA will soon contact the authorities and send NADRA van to their areas,” he said.