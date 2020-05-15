Traffic remains suspended for eight hours as oil-tanker overturns

TOBA TEK SINGH: Traffic remained suspended for eight hours between interchanges of Rajana and Samundri after an oil-tanker carrying 48,000 litres of petrol turned turtle allegedly due to the drowsiness of the driver some 15km from Rajana Interchange on M-III. The oil-tanker was going to Lalamusa (Gujrat) from Karachi when it overturned. After the incident, local police and Motorways police blocked traffic between both interchanges. The tanker had 48,000 litres of petrol, which was spilling from it. Rescue 1122 staffers stopped the leakage. After several hours of the operation, remaining petrol of the tanker was decanted to another tanker and traffic was restored. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that the tanker driver and his helper received minor injuries in the accident.

COMMITS SUICIDE: An old man committed suicide at Pirmahal on Thursday. Muhammad Iqbal, 60, of Chak 769/GB was worried about his financial circumstances due to the joblessness. He ended his life by consuming poison.