Gang of dacoits busted; six snatched mobile phones and weapons recovered

Islamabad : Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested four persons of notorious `Kashi gang' involved in dacoities as well as street crime and recovered six snatched mobile phones, motorbikes and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said.

According to details, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to ensure crackdown against criminals including those involved in incidents of dacoity, street crime and accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Jaffar Ali, Asim Ali Zahidi along with other officials which successfully arrested four members of notorious `Kashi gang' involved in snatching valuables at gun point.

They have been identified as Qasim Alias Kashi residents of Khyban Sir Syed Rawalpindi, Umer Raiz Alias Umer s/o Raiz, Muhammad Haseeb s/o Abdul Majeed and Waleed Alias Cheeko resident of Islam Pura Pirwadhi Rawalpindi.

Police team also recovered 06 snatched cell phones, motorbikes use in crime and two Pistols along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of Islamabad.

Separate cases have been registered in Sabzi Mandi police stations against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.