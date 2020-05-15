EV charging facility introduced

KARACHI: Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited (GOPL), the fastest growing oil marketing company (OMC) in Pakistan, has announced that it has become the first OMC to introduce electric vehicle charging facility at its retail outlets, a statement said on Thursday.

The first of these EV chargers, made by ABB Italy, the Swiss-Swedish multinational, has been installed at GO’s Company Owned & Operated Outlet, COCO-3 near the Expo Centre in Lahore, it added.

This was announced by Zeeshan Tayyeb, chief operating officer, GOPL. As a responsible corporate entity, GOPL aims to be at the forefront of taking initiatives for the environment.

EVs are making an entry into Pakistan and GOPL’s EV chargers will provide freedom to travel wherever our customers want to go, while using this environment friendly mode of transport, said Khalid Riaz, chairman and CEO of GOPL.