This refers to the letter ‘Helping hand’ (May 10) by Nuzair A Virani. The writer says that the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated the global economy. This may be true for the rest of the world but for us it is the corruption epidemic that has devastated the national economy. While Covid-19 is an invisible enemy, the corruption plague is a visible and known enemy.

Regrettably, all institutions have been unable to challenge the visible enemy that is destroying the national fabric. Even the recent report on the sugar and wheat crisis and the report on the power sector have been put on the back burner. The same fate awaits the report on import of medicines from India. While more than 97 percent of the Covid-19 patients recover after being administered some therapy to treat the symptoms, there is no such drug or therapy to treat the corruption plague other than showing some semblance of patriotism, morality and uprightness. Unfortunately, these are in short supply with those whom we call our leaders.

Erum A Baig

Karachi