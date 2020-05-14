Successful policing not possible without public cooperation: ICT IGP

Islamabad: Islamabad Police is making its best efforts to ensure effective policing despite ongoing phase of COVID-19 and its officials spearheaded by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan are endeavoring to promptly resolve public complaints and issues on merit as per vision of Prime Minister.

While ensuring social distancing is followed by the community members and police itself, Islamabad police is organising ‘e-kutcheries’ to listen the complaints of the people and resolve them on priority basis.

To reduce the risk involved in holding physical meetings at one place, Islamabad police organised ‘e-kutchery’ at office of SP (Saddar) and IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar directly listened to the problems of people. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk and office bearer of traders’ community were also present while citizens from various walks of life participated in this ‘e-kutchery.’

This initiative of Islamabad police was also appreciated by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer through video link. The proceedings of this ‘e-kutchery’ went on FM Radio 92.4 of Islamabad Traffic Police.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar listened to the problems of citizens in this ‘e-kutchery’ and assured to resolve public problems on merit and provide justice to people at their door step as per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Aamir Zulfiqar said that Islamabad police is creating awareness among citizens to adopt precautionary measures and also doing its best to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Islamabad Police Chief said that successful policing is not possible without cooperation of the citizens and he also thanked the philanthropists and volunteers who coordinated with police and ensured and help to the poor during this phase of COVID-19. He also thanked the citizens who attended the kutchery and assured effective policing for their safety. The participants of this ‘e-kutchery’ appreciated the role of Islamabad police in creating awareness among citizens against COVID-19 besides maintaining law and order.