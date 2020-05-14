close
OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

Ration distributed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

LAHORE:On the instruction of DS Railways Lahore, Station Manager distributed ration among 87 porters and 21 vending stall workers. DS Lahore said that Pakistan Railways would not leave its workers alone in time of trial. He said we would start train operation as government allowed. At the end, porters and other workers thanked the DS.

