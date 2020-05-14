Ration distributed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:On the instruction of DS Railways Lahore, Station Manager distributed ration among 87 porters and 21 vending stall workers. DS Lahore said that Pakistan Railways would not leave its workers alone in time of trial. He said we would start train operation as government allowed. At the end, porters and other workers thanked the DS.