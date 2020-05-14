Crackdown on wheelie

Rawalpindi : In crackdown on one-wheeling during the holy month of Ramazan, Rawalpindi Traffic Police registered 82 FIRs, while 161 motorcycles were impounded and 178 people were arrested for violation of one-wheeling.

On instructions of Chief Traffic Police (Rawalpindi) Syed Ali Akbar, 20 traffic police squads were constituted to keep check on one-wheelers.

Special police squads were provided bullet proof-jackets and handcuffs with strict instructions to keep check on one-wheeling at all roads and service roads of Rawalpindi.

During Ramazan, 2,282 people were issued tickets for violation of traffic rules.

Chief Traffic Police also stated that no one would be allowed to take laws in to hands. He also appealed to parents to be vigilant for children and don't allow underage children to drive bikes.

He said that 20 police squads have been assigned to patrol in the city to monitor one-wheeling. He also vowed that police crackdown would be continued against one-wheelers to discourage this thrill.