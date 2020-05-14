Powering industry

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is starting a transmission company, an excellent idea that should be encouraged by the federal government. To boost industrial growth in KP, the government has to reduce power costs; one way to do so is to allow small renewable (hydro, solar, wind) power plants to sell to local industries at rates lower than the national average. For this the federal government must ensure that transmission companies connect with all renewable powerplants located within 5KM of their grid.

In addition, transmission companies should offer contracts where a fixed 'wheeling' fee is paid for every unit of electricity transferred. In addition to encouraging industrial development, this policy will allow the private sector to invest heavily in renewable energy, with no government capacity payment guarantees required.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar