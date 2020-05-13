COAS calls Iran’s chief of armed forces

RAWALPINDI: COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called Chief of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Bagheri Tuesday to express his concerns over recent terrorist attack on Pakistan’s security forces resulting in martyrdom of six personnel near Pak-Iran border.

According to the ISPR, both the dignitaries resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border. The COAS said Pakistan has started fencing the border but will require mutual cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which is also used by terrorists and narcotics traffickers for covering their movement. They also discussed Covid-19 situation and need to improve border terminals to address such issues. COAS reiterated Pakistan’s desire for regional peace and stability on the basis of mutual respect, non-interference and equality.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to ISPR press release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security issues and Covid-19 were discussed. COAS expressed gratitude for China’s support related to immediate medical supplies and all other assistance including visit of Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic. The envoy also re-assured China’s continued support for Pakistan at all forums.