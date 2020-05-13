KP govt to improve municipal services in 5 big cities

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will launch a project to improve and strengthen municipal infrastructures

and services in five big cities.This was revealed in a meeting of Local Government Department held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout. Besides, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local government Kamran Bangash, Secretary Local Government Mian Shakil Ahmad and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, other relevant authorities attended the meeting as well. The participants were given a detailed briefing about the schemes to be launched in these cities. The project “Citizens Improvement Project (CIP)” will be launched with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank.