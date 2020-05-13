close
Wed May 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

23-year-old woman raped, murdered in Badin

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

SUKKUR: A 23-year old woman was allegedly gang raped and murdered by four accused, including her husband at Kurio Ghanwar Khan of Golarchi in district Badin, while CM Sindh had taken notice of the incident.

The police have raided a village Mehar Khan Chandio and arrested all four accused including husband of the murdered woman on the charges of gang-rape and murder of a 23-year old woman identified as of Sabhagi Chandio on May 2. The police registered an FIR against woman’s husband Akram Chandio, and others including Pappu Chandio, Khuda Bux and Ali Hassan on the complaint of Rab Dino Chandio, uncle of murdered woman.

