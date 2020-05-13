Number of corona cases in Mardan reaches 270

MARDAN: The number of coronavirus positive cases reached 270 in Mardan district while the test reports of 751 people came back negative, health sources said.

So far, 19 people have died of coronavirus in the district. The sources added that the test of former district naib Nazim Asad Ali Kashmiri also came back positive. The samples of 29 contacts and relatives of former nazim were also sent for test. The sources added 1,276 tests were conducted in the district so far while the reports of 261 suspected patients were still awaited. A total of 311 suspected coronavirus patients were allowed to go home from quarantine centres while three people were still quarantined.Around 190 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centres in the district while 64 patients were at isolation centres.