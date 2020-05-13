Vehicle catches fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: No casualty was reported when a vehicle packed with firecrackers caught fire near Hayatabad on Tuesday. An official said two Afghan nationals Bashir and Sohbat were smuggling firecrackers in a car when it caught fire. The accused managed to escape. The fire-brigade was called to put off the fire. No casualty was reported in the incident.