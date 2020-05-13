close
Wed May 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 13, 2020

Vehicle catches fire

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 13, 2020

PESHAWAR: No casualty was reported when a vehicle packed with firecrackers caught fire near Hayatabad on Tuesday. An official said two Afghan nationals Bashir and Sohbat were smuggling firecrackers in a car when it caught fire. The accused managed to escape. The fire-brigade was called to put off the fire. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Latest News

More From Peshawar