KSRelief to distribute food bags worth $1m among needy

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) has launched the distribution of food bag among the deserving families.

Under this project, good bags worth $1 million (Rs166,100,000) will be distributed in collaboration with government of Punjab.

The Saudi Ambassador in Islamabad Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki launched the campaign to distribute over 22,000 food bags in Pakistan. The campaign will benefit more than 130,000 people in 10 districts of Punjab.

The food bags will be distributed door to door by KSrelief officials, 1122, local government and Hayat Foundation to avoid gathering as a precaution to stay safe from COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiaries will be selected with the help of government of Punjab. Each bag contains flour 10kg, rice 5kg, cooking oil 5 litres, sugar 5kg, milk powder 2kg, basin 2kg, dates 2kg, tang powder 1kg and half kilogram of black tea.