Smart lockdown attempt falls flat on first day

On the very first day of the so-called smart lockdown on Monday, markets and retail outlets across Karachi were found to be blatantly violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs), including arguably the most essential rule of observing social distancing.

The traders were allowed to reopen their businesses after the Sindh government was assured by their representative organisations that they would comply with all the SOPs devised for the purpose of easing the lockdown that was imposed to slow down local transmission of COVID-19.

Several shops and businesses reopened in the city after an apparently strict lockdown of over a month. Markets in Saddar, Liaquatabad, Tariq Road, DHA’s Khadda Market, North Karachi’s Hyderi, Bahadurabad and other parts of the city were crammed full of shopkeepers and customers.

At the Zainab Market in Saddar, there was a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam. Shops of bags, clothes and shoes were filled to their capacity. However, the nearby Atrium Mall remained closed.

“There was so much traffic that even the lifter of the traffic police was unable to lift the cars and motorbikes that were parked illegally,” said Zeeshan Khanzada, a Korangi resident who was in Saddar to buy clothes for Eidul Fitr, which will be observed within a fortnight.

All jewellery shops, the mobile market and the electronics market were also open. “I went inside three or four shops,” he said, adding that a few shops were small while a few had enough room inside. “There wasn’t any social distancing, neither was anyone wearing a mask. At a few shops the security guards sanitised my hand.”

Electronics markets association president Muhammad Rizwan explained that the markets could not observe social distancing due to the tiny areas of the shops and the congested lanes where they were located.

He also pointed out that the markets failed to ensure social distancing because of the “inflow of the people on the first day of the market’s reopening, but from [Tuesday], I’ll personally ensure no violations take place”.

He admitted that half of the shopkeepers were not even wearing masks, saying that he had advised them to strictly comply with the SOPs A similar situation was observed in the Liaquatabad and Hyderi markets as well.

The home department’s notification states that the proprietor, owner, manager, incharge or person responsible for any shop, outlet, showroom or business centre has to ensure the responsibility of the proprietor or owner to ensure compliance with the SOPs as well as other directions issued by the government from time to time.

The owners are also required to submit a list of people who are present at any given time for working at their workstations to the relevant deputy commissioners’ offices.

Masks a must

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said in a statement issued by his office that no customer of shopkeeper will be allowed inside any market without a mask, stressing that the permission to reopen shops is linked to compliance with the SOPs.

The commissioner said shopkeepers have to ensure that no customer enters the market without wearing a face mask. “Action will be taken against the shopkeepers who violate the SOPs.”

Shallwani ordered that the shopkeepers and labourers who are working at different shops or outlets must have their names printed outside the shops they are associated with.

“The SOPs issued by the Sindh government should be prominently displayed at all the shops that are open,” he said in the statement, adding that only one customer needs to be dealt with at a time.

He also said that there needs to be a disinfectant spray at all times inside every shop, adding that the entire shop needs to be disinfected after every three hours.

In case of a rush of customers, the commissioner ordered marking circles for them so they can form queues. He also asked that temperature guns be used. He warned that if these SOPs are not followed, the authorities can seal the shops found to be violating the rules.

Shallwani also visited different parts of the city to check if shopkeepers and customers were complying with the SOPs notified by the government, including observing social distancing and wearing a mask.

He toured various markets and bazaars, including the Allah Wala Market, the Steel Market and the Bearing Market. He walked along the roads in these areas and met with the shopkeepers and customers.

He distributed masks among the shopkeepers and customers who were found to be without them. He asked the shopkeepers to comply with the SOPs in letter and spirit and ensure that none of their employees or customers are without a mask.

He pointed out that shopkeepers are responsible for ensuring that the SOPs are being complied with by the shops’ workers and customers. He also appealed to the citizens to observe social distancing and wear masks for their own safety. Extension

The provincial government has extended the daily business hours for retail shops by two hours to facilitate the concerned traders and customers, stated a handout. The home department has also issued a notification to this effect.

Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah hailed the agreement reached between the government and traders to allow business activities from 6am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday. The shops were earlier allowed to do business from 8am to 6pm as part of the relaxed lockdown measures.

Shah said that any future decision to further relax the lockdown or make it strict once again will be completely dependent on the extent of the shopkeepers and customers’ compliance with the SOPs.

He said the provincial government decided to ease the lockdown after consulting with the federation in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court. Compliance with the SOPs is the most effective defensive shield for traders and customers against the deadly threat of the novel coronavirus, he added.

He appealed to the traders to fully comply with the government’s lockdown restrictions, reminding them that there will be no business activity in the province on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (except the provision of essential services). He also appealed to the people to stay indoors on the “safe days”.

He hoped that the traders will make their customers comply with the SOPs because the government has relaxed the lockdown measures in view of the pressing hardships of the business community.

He stressed that the people should demonstrate the utmost responsibility by ensuring complete observance of all the preventive and precautionary measures against the spread of the virus.

The minister said the provincial government had imposed the lockdown as the last resort only to safeguard the peoples’ lives and health against the threat of the viral pandemic.