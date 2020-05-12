Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The workers of the Jang/Geo Group continued to protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Monday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters urged the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdraw cases against him.

Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Dr Zakir Shah visited the camp to express solidarity with the protesting workers of the Jang Group. He condemned arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in 34-year old property case to which he had nothing to do. The leader said Mir Shakil was arrested despite the fact that investigations had not been carried out in the matter.

Terming his arrest as illegal and an injustice to the biggest media group, Dr Zakir Shah said that the rulers wanted to suppress voice of the independent media group but they would not succeed in their designs. He said if the rulers were interested in accountability of the corrupt, they should hold investigations into the mega scandals, including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba land scam and the sugar and flour crises.

Dr Zakir Shah demanded release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him. He extended his party’s support to the Jang Group, saying they would support the media at every forum. Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah also condemned the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who had been behind bars for the last 60 days. He said the rulers wanted to stifle the voice of the independent media group, but they would be unable to do so. The PPC chief asked the rulers to release Mir Shakil forthwith and withdraw cases against him. He said the workers would draw their future line of action with the consultation of joint action committee to expand the protest if their demands were not met.

Khyber Union of Journalists former president Nisar Mehmud also condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil in a 34-year old property case, saying such cheap tactics could not prevent them from telling the truth. He demanded the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him.