Google doodle celebrates Manto

Islamabad: Google paid homage to leading Urdu writer and poet of the 20th century Saadat Hassan Manto with his own doodle on his 108th birth anniversary on Monday.

The search engine marked the day with an illustration by Pakistani artist Shehzil Malik, who wrote on Instagram that he was asked to draw the Google doodle to commemorate Manto's birth anniversary.

He said Manto was a hero to him, so that was a huge honour. "Go find the artwork on the Google homepage- and if you haven’t read Manto, you need to get on that immediately!”