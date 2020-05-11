PDMA gives 35,000 testing kits to Health Dept

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided an additional consignment of 35,000 testing kits to the KP Health Department.

A press release said two automatic Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines and three latest bio-safety cabinets were provided to the Health Department. Bio-safety cabinets, the communication said, has been provided to keep the testing material safe and at a specified temperature. The PDMA is providing all possible assistance to the relevant departments, including Health Department, hospitals, relevant line departments and district administrations for quarantine centres and others to counter coronavirus. The press release said the PDMA had distributed 65 different types of items to the relevant departments so far.