Lockdown triggering protests, clashes

PESHAWAR: Protests and clashes between the police and the public have become the order of the day during lockdown in the provincial capital and other districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Locals said the police fired warning shots after a large number of people gathered outside the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station. They said the protesters blocked the road and were protesting against police for closing shops by force despite relaxation of the lockdown.

Police officials, however, said the people were not protesting against the lockdown but the cops had arrested two parties after they clashed with each other. The officials said the road was cleared and people had dispersed. A clash was also reported in the limits of the C Division police station between shopkeepers and the association of traders. The shopkeepers complained the president of the union was insisting to close his shop after which he also fired shots in the air outside his shop.

Clashes are taking place almost on a daily basis in all parts of the province. In many cases police and district administrative officials clashed with vendors. Vendors complained they had to feed their children and cannot afford closure of business anymore. The government has allowed pushcarts and small vendors to continue even after the due time.

A number of different notifications have confused officials of the administration, police and public for not being aware of the updated notification, resulting in clashes and protests.