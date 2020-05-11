Killer of 5 members of Daska family arrested

SIALKOT: Police have arrested Ali Hamza, the alleged killer of five members of his family including his parents by setting them ablaze in Deska city about 18 days ago.Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Mustansar Feroz told the press that the accused was angry at his family members for restraining him from bad social activities and addiction.

The accused told the police that he had set ablaze his whole family by sprinkling kerosene oil on them when they were sleeping in rooms during the night between 21 and 22 April 2020 at his house.

Father Muhammad Ashraf and mother Yasmeen Bibi of the killers were burnt alive, while his two sisters -- Sobia and Fauzia -- and a brother Haider succumbed to their burn wounds at Mayo Hospital Lahore a few days later.

The DPO said that Deska City police had registered a case against the accused on the report of Muhammad Akram, the uncle of the accused.