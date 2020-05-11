University’s officers federation demands revision in pay scale

SUKKUR: The Federation of All Pakistan Public Sector Universities Administrative Officers Association (FAPPUAOA) has sent a letter to Wajid Rana, the chairman of Pay & Pension Commission, Finance Division, Government of Pakistan, telling him about their disparities and injustices being faced by them.

The federation demanded the federal government to allow Rs12,500 and Rs25,000 of M.Phil and PhD allowances respectively to the academic staff of the universities, especially in Sindh and also demanded to increase at least 50 per cent of their basic salaries in the next financial year. Chairman Officers’ Federation Muhammad Tahir Khan said the pay scale should be revised and all admissible allowances should be included in basic pay. Tahir Khan justified their demands by referring to the high inflation and unprecedented devaluation of rupee which had almost doubled their expenses. He said the pay scale of academic staff of the universities across the country was upgraded in 2006 adding that even after 14 years, the administrative officers at the universities were not given their due right.