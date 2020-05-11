850 litre tainted milk destroyed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) dairy safety teams (DSTs) destroyed 850 litre tainted milk during an operation against persons involved in milk adulteration here in Taxali.

A total of 5,250 litre milk was inspected which was available at 15 milk shops. PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that DSTs used lactoscan milk analyser machine to get quick results of milk samples which were conducted on the spot.

Hajveri milk shop, Ali Hajveri, Imtiaz, Faisal, Faryad, Jeda Lassi Butter, Rashid and Ehsan Milk were found involved in the sale of adulterated milk. He said that all the tainted milk was wasted on the spot as the samples showed low level lactometer readings and carried contaminants such as powder, chemicals and polluted water.

PFA also issued warning notices to the eight milk shops. DG Irfan Memon said that adulteration was a heinous crime and adulterators would be dealt with strictly. He added that use of adulterated milk caused several diseases and played havoc with public health.