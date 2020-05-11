CM Usman Buzdar orders strict implementation of lockdown SOPs

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to ensure strict implementation of SOPs relating to easing lockdown.

The chief minister directed administrative departments to strictly monitor lockdown SOPs and warned that taking undue advantage with regard to ease in lockdown would not be permitted.

Usman Buzdar underscored that the PTI government allowed ease in lockdown by taking into account economic difficulties of common man. He emphasised that dangers of corona still persisted and everyone would have to show responsibility and care. Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government had taken new steps after holding detailed consultations. He expressed his hope that trader community and masses would strictly implement SOPs in order to save themselves from coronavirus. He warned that strict action would be taken against those business organisations and industrial units for not ensuring full implementation of SOPs and permission of those institutions violating the SOPs would be cancelled. He disclosed that the government was fully committed to take up essential measures for providing relief to the masses along with their treatment.

The chief minister emphasised that solid measures had been taken for the eradication of coronavirus across the province. Decisions are being taken under the guidance of federal government along with conducting due consultation with all stakeholders, concluded Usman Buzdar.

KITE TWINE: The chief minister expressed his deep grief over the death of a youth due to entwined by a string on Band Road.

He expressed his heartfelt grief and sympathies with the family members of the victim. Usman Buzdar prayed for granting courage to the grieved family members and expressed his severe indignation over kite-flying incidents. He also sought a report from CCPO Lahore and directed to take stern action against those found involved in committing negligence and further warned that kite-flying incidents are highly intolerable.

The CM directed that effective crackdown should be launched against those involved in kite-flying and selling kites. He stressed that 100 percent control on kite-flying would have to be ensured and warned that in case of surfacing kite-flying incidents the officer concerned would not be spared from stern action.

GRIEVED: The chief minister has expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to falling down of a vehicle in Mailsi Link Canal. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members and lamented that the incident was highly tragic and he was also highly grieved to know about it.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister has expressed his deep grief over the death of renowned comedian and dramatist Athar Shah Khan Jeddi. Usman Buzdar commended that Athar Shah Jeddi was a golden part of TV and radio as well as earned happiness of the audience due to his exemplary acting and talent.